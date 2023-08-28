CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The PA CareerLink in Centre County is pleased to announce its next Find-a-Job event will take place next week.

The event will feature groups like Walmart, Fullington Bus Company, and the PA Department of Corrections. Each of them will be available to talk about the opportunities for employment at their companies. The Job Fair will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at PA CareerLink’s 240 Match Factory location in Bellefonte.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

Job openings at Walmart include cashiers, food and grocery, stocking and unloading, hourly supervisor and training, general merchandise, personal shopper, custodian and more. These positions are a perfect fit for students, retirees and side-hustle seekers.

Fullington Bus Company is hoping to hire senior mechanics, school bus drivers, motor coach drivers and a Director of Human Services. Benefits include a sign-on bonus as well as paid training to earn a CDL if not already attained.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is hiring Food Service, Maintenance Foreman, Corrections Officer Trainees, Refrigeration Mechanics, Nurses and more.

Jobseekers of all skill and education levels, as well as backgrounds, are encouraged to attend. PA CareerLink staff will be available to help job seekers with career exploration, job search, and tuition assistance