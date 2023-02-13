CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pa CareerLink of Clearfield County is hosting a “Meet your Match” job fair this week.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will take place at the CareerLink building, which is located at 1125 Linden Street.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with local employers who are ready to hire. CareerLink staff will be on hand to assist with resumes, job applications, and more.

There will also be a chili competition that will feature staff and employers. Employers who would like to participate in the job fair should contact the PA CareerLink at 814-765-8118 by Feb. 13.

The following employers have confirmed their attendance:

For more information or to reach the officer you can check out the Clearfield CareerLink Facebook page.

