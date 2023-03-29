BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Job seekers in Bedford County are invited to attend an upcoming job fair.

The event hosted by PA CareerLink will be held at the Bedford County Fairgrounds Jordan Hall at 729 West Pitt Street on Wednesday, April 5. 55 area employers from a variety of industries are expected to recruit new hires. Veterans will be allowed exclusive time to speak with employers.

According to PA CareerLink, the Bedford County unemployment rate is at a low of 4.5% and employers are eager to talk with anyone looking for a career and those considering a career change.

Anyone looking for more information on the job fair is asked to call (814) 623-6107.