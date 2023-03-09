HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Job seekers will have an opportunity to find employment during an annual spring job fair in Huntingdon.

PA CareerLink will be hosting the event on Thursday, March 23 at the Smithfield Fire hall located at 10 Firehouse Lane. The job fair will start at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. The first half hour of the event will be dedicated to veterans only.

Over 40 local employers from various industries are scheduled to attend the event where job seekers can give copies of their resumes and to be interviewed.

A full list of employers and their industry sectors can be found by visiting the PA CareerLink Huntingdon Facebook page.