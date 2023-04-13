BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA CareerLink in Blair County is hosting a job fair at the Jaffa Shrine this April.

The fair will take place on Wednesday, April 26. The first half hour, 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m., will be for veterans only. Then from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., it will be open to the public.

There will be over 85 employers at the event and it is free to attend. They will also be hosting on-the-spot interviews. For more information or accommodations, please contact PA CareerLink Blair County at 814-940-6200.

You can find a full list of employers attending here.