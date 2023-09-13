STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – An “inspiring and engaging” concert featuring music from Scandinavian composers is being performed at Penn State on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra will host “The Northern Lights” on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. at Penn State Recital Hall in State College.

The concert will include music from three Scandinavian composers: Sibelius, Lille Bror Sderlundh and Grieg.

“The Northern Lights” is the first concert of the season, and this year marks Music Director Gerardo Edelstein’s first season as conductor of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra.

Information about how to purchase tickets to this concert, and future concerts is available on the Orchestra’s website. Additional venue details, including parking information, can be found there as well.