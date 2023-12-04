PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh criminal defense attorney was arrested in Punxsutawney after police learned he was allegedly messaging what he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

Paul Luvara, 33, of Bridgeville, PA, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 2 and accused of attempting to meet a fictitious 15-year-old at a McDonalds parking lot. Punxsutawney Borough police first learned about Luvara the same day when they were approached by a member of the 814 Pred Hunters.

The member told police their organization has been speaking to a man from Bridgeville. According to a criminal complaint, they identified the man as Luvara and located his law practice in Carnegie, PA.

When talking to police, the member claimed Luvara had been sending sexually explicit messages to a decoy posing as a 15-year-old girl and wanted to meet her to have sex. Luvara allegedly began sending messages on Oct. 15 and continued talking to the decoy until the beginning of December.

In messages that were provided to police, requests to meet the teen were made multiple times. During a conversation on Nov. 18, the decoy told Luvara “I don’t think U will like me” and he replied “Why not?,” according to the complaint. The teen then said “What is your guess” and Luvara texted “Your age.” When she replied “I am 15” he allegedly replied, “It’s fine.”

The conversation later changed about meeting in Punxsutawney. According to the complaint, the 15-year-old told Luvara her “gram” had a camp in Punxsutawney and they could go there.

Luvara allegedly planned on meeting the decoy on Nov. 21 but later agreed to meet on Saturday, Dec. 2. He told the decoy he would meet her at the McDonalds along North Findley Street and he would be in a Mercedes, according to the complaint.

Police said an officer saw Luvara sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the parking lot. The officer pulled behind Luvara in a police vehicle and approached the driver’s side window.

According to the affidavit, the officer noticed the vehicle went into reverse and began yelling at Luvara to open the door and get out. The officer said Luvara was seen reaching down under his seat and did not get out of the car.

The officer then grabbed Luvara, pulled him out of his car and took him to the ground. This is when a Glock 17 9mm pistol fell onto the ground next to Luvara. According to police, the gun was fully loaded.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Luvara was taken to the Jefferson County Prison where he was later released on Dec. 4 after posting 10% of his $50,000 bail.

He’s charged with four felony counts of criminal attempt involving statutory sexual assault, indecent sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years of age, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors. He also faces one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault.