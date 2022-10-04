HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nonprofit organization currently leading the state in child abuse prevention is accepting nominations for its 2023 Blue Ribbon Champions for Safe Kids Awards.

The Pa Family Support Alliance (PFSA) is looking for individuals that have demonstrated exceptional contributions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Nominations are being accepted until Oct. 15 and are welcome by schools, government agencies, community organizations, private practitioners, churches or other individuals and groups.

Nominees can include child welfare professionals, volunteers, media representatives, law enforcement officers, or others that have worked to keep children safe.

“Our goal is to foster an environment in Pennsylvania in which all of our children can grow and thrive free from abuse. To make that vision a reality, we need everyone to become a Champion for Safe Kids,” President and CEO of PFSA Angela Liddle said. “If you know someone that has gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect children, please nominate them for our award. They deserve to be recognized and honored.”

The awards be given at a ceremony that will take place on April 4, 2023, in the Capitol Dome in Harrisburg during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

There were 5,036 cases of substantiated child abuse in Pennsylvania in 2021, according to the Department of Human Services Annual Child Protective Services Report.

To submit a nomination, visit the Pa Family Support Alliance website.