PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances.

Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of repair.

There were many pheasants loose on the grounds and Game Commission staff are working to get them back into enclosures. As a result of this setback, a portion of this week’s scheduled stocking of birds from the farm has been postponed.

Most, or all state game lands and other properties scheduled to receive pheasants this week in Bedford, Blair, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean and Warren counties will not be stocked until next week, from Oct. 25-28.

Pheasants that weren’t released this week will be added gradually to the in-season and winter-season releases for these counties, meaning the same number of birds will be released in those counties during the year.

But pheasant hunters who had planned on hunting during opening day and early next week might want to alter plans. To find other stocking locations, visit the Pheasant Allocation page.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans apologized to hunters for any inconvenience created by changes to the stocking schedule.

“Through most of the winter, spring and summer, pheasant hunters look forward to the start of the season and getting back out there,” Burhans said. “Hunters in the affected counties who can’t adjust their plans and hunt somewhere else Saturday understandably will be disappointed. I truly wish I didn’t have to break this news to them. But on the bright side, the pheasants allocated for those counties still will all be released there, starting next week, and many other properties statewide provide options this weekend for those willing to travel.”