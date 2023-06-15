JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor Bureau is now fighting to keep promoting Jefferson County after officials voted to decertify the organization as the county tourist promotion agency.

Earlier this year, county commissioners sent a letter requesting $100,000 from the bureau for a non-profit without proper paperwork. After the vote was held on Tuesday, the bureau called the decertification a blindside while commissioners said it will benefit residents.

“We saw an opportunity to utilize to the best effect the tax dollars that the county receives,” Commissioner Scott North said.

“There’s a lot of money that is spent that we feel we can utilize better as Jefferson County Commissioners for the people of Jefferson County,” Commissioner Herb Bollers said.

The money comes from hotel tax which is currently 5% in Jefferson County, according to the visitors bureau. In 2021, there was $281,000 in hotel taxes collected. $284,000 were collected in 2022.

“People do not search for vacations by counties. They search by destinations and attractions. Unfortunately, county commissioners see borders,” PA Great Outdoors Executive Director John Straitiff said.

Many members don’t agree with the move. They rely on the bureau to operate and many are in support saying ‘Why fix something if it’s not broken?’

“I looked at my website and Google Analytics. 60% of my leads come from the Great Outdoors. If you go away, I have to totally redo my business plan,” Straitiff said.

“It’s that small businesses like me don’t have time, don’t have the resources or the facilities or the money to do so as a group. We support them and they support us,” The owner of Farmers Inn Kim Lucas said.

The decision from commissioners was not quick. They said this has been in the works for over a year and the change will provide more grant opportunities for businesses. In the end, commissioners believe businesses and taxpayers will benefit.

“I think if the people understand exactly how this is going to work, they’ll find out they’re in just as good a hands as they are now. I think they’re going to get more bang for their buck,” Bollers said.

The next step in the decertification process will be a hearing on Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m.