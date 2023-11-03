STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local group is making an impact in the lives of breast cancer survivors one stitch at a time.

The Centre Knitters Guild met on Nov. 2 to discuss their regular business – tips for holiday knitting, getting together to knit at a pub and providing dozens of breast cancer survivors with a free and more comfortable alternative to traditional breast prosthetics.

During the month of October, breast cancer awareness month, the guild set out to collectively knit 100 knitted knockers, a handmade breast prosthetic for women who have undergone mastectomies during the course of breast cancer treatment.

A basket of knitted knockers made by the Centre Knitters Guild to be donated to area hospitals.

Knitted knockers can be made in any cup size, with or without nipples and with stuffing that can be added to or removed to best fit each and every woman who receives them.

Traditional silicone breast prosthetics can vary in cost depending on individual health insurance and often cost the wearer hundreds of dollars. According to John Hopkins, many insurance companies will only cover one breast prosthesis per coverage year.

Knitted knockers are donated free to women who need them. Since they are made out of yarn and stuffing, they are said to be much lighter than traditional breast prosthetics, making them more comfortable for longer wear.

Trudy Lindsley, a knitter with the guild, first got involved in October specifically to take part in this effort.

“Well I made a couple for a friend about 10 years ago because she needed them. And then I stopped making knockers, I kept knitting, but I was looking to join a knitters group and I saw that they were having knitter knockers night last month,” Lindsley said. “So I decided I was wanting a knitters group and what better time to join one than when they had knitted knocker night.”

Lindsley herself made seven knockers to be donated.

The guild reached their goal of making 100 knockers and all of the completed knockers will be donated to distribution centers at Geisinger Mammography at Gray’s Woods and Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Knitted Knockers come in all sizes and are adjustable to best suit the woman who receives them.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to know that just a small amount of knitters can come together and set a goal, and make it and actually see it,” Julie Breninger, vice president of the Centre Knitters Guild said. “It’s really neat. We only gave ourselves a month.”

But the guild isn’t done making knockers just yet. It was announced at the meeting that there is still free supplies for any knitter who wants to help make a difference. The patterns used to make knitted knockers are available online, free of charge, and include instructional videos to help anyone new to making them.

Knitted knockers can be donated through the Centre Knitters Guild or through the Knitted Knockers Support Foundation.

According to the Knitted Knockers nonprofit organization, an estimated 632,588 knockers had been provided to women across the globe as of September.

For knitters interested in joining the guild, either to participate in the many charitable efforts the guild partakes in each year, or to spend time knitting and learning alongside of others, Breninger says the best way to be a part of it is to just come spend an afternoon or evening with them.

“We always say come to a meeting, see what we’re about and see if you like what we’re doing,” Breninger said. “We always have something in our program; there’s always something to learn.”

The Centre Knitters Guild posts all future meetings and events on their website. Those interested in joining are also encouraged to send them an email at centreknitters@gmail.com.