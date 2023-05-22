WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — A high school student in Pennsylvania will have their artwork hung up in the U.S. Capitol building after winning the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District.

State Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), announced Avery Kahun of Central High School in Martinsburg as the winner of the competition. Kahun’s artwork titled “Number 11” features a charcoal representation of the Everett Railroad steam locomotive that was rehabilitated in her community.

Image provided by Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13).

“Avery Kasun’s piece, ‘Number 11’, is a display of Pennsylvania’s rich railroad history. Her charcoal drawing will represent our district well in the halls of Congress,” Joyce said. “It is my honor to congratulate Avery on this achievement, and I am grateful to all the talented students who submitted artwork. Our district is blessed with incredibly creative and talented students, and I wish all of them continued success.”

The artwork will be featured in the capitol along with other winners from across the country. The artwork submitted by runners-up will be displayed in Joyce’s offices in the 13th District.