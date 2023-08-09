ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a meeting of the minds at the second day of Ag Progress Days in Centre County.

Several lawmakers and agriculture industry leaders gathered for the annual Government and Industry Day Luncheon. Community members had a chance to hear about the future of the industry in the commonwealth.

“Agriculture is not just a profession, it’s a way of life,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. “You sustain the body, but you nourish the soul.”

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) spoke to the room full of ag enthusiasts, highlighting the 132 billion dollars contributed by Pennsylvania farms to the economy.

“You can see it all around us here today and over these few days, how Penn State is connecting our farmer here in each of our 67 counties and indeed all across the globe,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said some of the state’s investment into agriculture is already being put into motion through the state budget agreement. It includes $1,000,000 to create a new Organic Center of Excellence, another $2,000,000 in the Fresh Food Financing Initiative and $31,000,000 being put towards helping poultry farmers impacted by the avian flu crisis.

“We shouldn’t be number three in certain organics. We should be number one as well,” Shapiro said. “I want to be number one in everything right here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and we’re going to build that because of your hard work and our collective determination.”

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) also spoke at the event, touching on the federal Farm Bill that’s up for renewal soon.

“One of the truisms of Pennsylvania is Ag is King,” Fetterman said. “I am going to be fighting for every one of you and fighting for Pennsylvania to have the best farm bill coming out of the United States Senator here.”

Shapiro said he’s looking to invest in the future of Ag, today, and that agriculture will serve as a key priority during his time as governor.

“Yes, we have focused on life sciences. We have focused on manufacturing, correctly so,” Shapiro said. “But agriculture must be in the same sentence as that every single time we talk about growing our economy and creating more prosperity.”