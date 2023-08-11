BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Start your chainsaws! Well, at least that’s what dozens of lumberjacks will be doing this weekend in Bedford County.

The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 11, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 13.

The event will feature over 30 of the top lumberjack athletes from around the world. The competition will pay out over $20,000 in prize money.

“We have 60 competitors. 40 men and 20 women coming from I think 25 different states and two different countries. This is the largest lumberjack championship chopping in Pennsylvania,” said Zach Brouse, event manager.

There will be six different events you can watch the lumberjacks compete in over the weekend.

The event will also see more than 20 different vendors inducing crafts, beverages and multiple food trucks for spectators and families to check out and enjoy during the weekend-long event. There will also be raffles and giveaways.

For more information, you can check out the competition’s Facebook page by clicking here.