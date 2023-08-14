JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Greene County man is in prison after he allegedly admitted to sending explicit photos, videos and messages to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl in Punxsutawney.

Earnest Matiyasic III, 40, of Carmichaels is facing felony charges after allegedly going to meet a child for sex, according to a report from the Punxsutawney Borough Police. On Saturday, August 12 officers were contacted by 814 Pred Hunters. The group told officers that they had been communicating as a 14-year-old girl with Matiyasic and provided them with a binder noting all of the messages.

According to the criminal complaint, Matiyasic graphically messaged what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He noted in a message that “she is almost 15” and “it is so wrong on so many levels.” He also allegedly sent the girl nude photographs, videos of himself, and graphic messages.

Matiyasic then allegedly attempted to meet the juvenile for sex at a restaurant in Punxsutawney and there officers conducted a stop of his vehicle and took him into custody. According to the criminal complaint, during the arrest, he said “S*** this is a setup” and then when he was asked if he knew what he was being arrested for he allegedly stated, “Yes, for sexting a minor.”

Matiyasic then allegedly told officers, “I am a grown man and I’m taking responsibility for my actions,” and gave his phone’s passcode to the officers to be placed into evidence.

He is in Jefferson County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $50,000 bail. He is facing felony charges of criminal attempt of statutory assault, criminal attempt of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 and criminal use of a communication facility.

Matiyasic was arraigned on Saturday, August 12.