BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – This year the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Members have worked in more than 100 parks-forests and communities across the state on different projects allowing younger generations to get experience restoring public lands.

On Thursday, August 3, Members of the DCNR senior staff visited Blue Knob State Park to share the educational opportunities available to the younger people as part of a summer program.

The kids worked on tree planting, storm damage restoration and more. The participants also learn job skills, communication skills and more to prepare them for a modern workplace.

“They can work with the managers at the park they will work the maintenance crew they will work with environmental educators for environmental education days and so they get to see a bunch of those different aspects,” Emily Borcz, the Program Assistant said. “Law enforcement rangers as well so see different aspects of the park and what different positions are out there.”

The course begins in June each year and if interested you can sign up on the DCNR’s website.

In 2016 the program started with just five youth crews. This year there are 26 crews with 181 participants across the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps members this year are working in more than 100 parks, forests, and communities across the state on projects including:

Trail work

Habitat enhancement

Improving park and forest assets such as buildings, drainage structures and landscaped areas

Tree planting

Storm damage restoration

Inventorying trees planted in communities

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More than 1,200 young people have participated in the program.