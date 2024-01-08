HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) announced Monday an effort to help unclaimed property be connected to its rightful owners.

Armanini is partnering with the Office of State Treasurer Stacy Garrity to help recover unclaimed property that belongs to Pennsylvania residents.

“There are people who have been approached about unclaimed property and think it’s all a scam,” Armanini said. “The fact is, one in 10 Pennsylvania residents has such property waiting to be reclaimed, and the Pennsylvania Treasury, which is holding more than $4 billion of it, is actively seeking the owners.”

A representative for Garrity’s office will be at Armanini’s district offices on the following dates and times.

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – St. Marys District Office, located at 53 South St. Marys Street (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 30 – DuBois District Office, located at DuBois Area Plaza, Suite 10, 1221 East DuBois Avenue (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

“You don’t need to make an appointment. Just walk in and be prepared for the possibility of walking out with something that is rightfully yours,” Armanini said. “It could be tangible assets such as collectible coins, jewelry, military medals, stamps, antiques, savings bonds or other physical items.”

Anyone with questions or any issues can be directed to Armanini’s office at 814-765-0593 (St. Marys) or 814-375-4688 (DuBois).