PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Three Pennsylvania Senators are working to honor Penn State’s annual THON fundraiser that works to support families that are affected by childhood cancer.

Senators Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), Cris Dush (R-25) and Scott Martin (R-13) introduced a resolution that would designate the week of February 13-19 as “THON Week” in Pennsylvania.

It would also honor the work of the 16,500 Penn State student who volunteer to make the fundraiser possible.

“This resolution serves as a token of appreciation to the students who have dedicated countless hours to raise funds for families affected by childhood cancer,” Langerholc said.

As the largest student-run philanthropy effort in the world, THON has raised $240 million to help 4,800 families since 1973.THON provides both emotional and financial support for families who benefit from the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

The year-long fundraiser culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon that will take place February 17-19 at the Bryce Jordan Center. A livestream of the event is available at https://thon.org/livestream.

In 2022 the fundraiser raised more than $13,000,000.

“Over the past several years, we have made tremendous progress in making new resources available to help our young cancer warriors and their families, but the fight isn’t over,” Martin said. “I am proud of each and every young person who has contributed throughout the year to making THON a success and reminding families affected by pediatric cancer that they are not in this fight alone.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

After the redistricting process in 2022, Langerholc and Dush both now represent parts of Centre County.

Martin, who represents Lancaster and Berks counties, has been heavily involved in pediatric cancer issues in recent years, including authoring laws to provide new resources for research and treatment.