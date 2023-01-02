First Day Hikes at Prince Gallitzin State Park on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Image provided by Prince Gallitzin State Park.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large group of hikers met at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Patton on Sunday, Jan 1 to celebrate the start of the new year with a “First Day Hike.”

Staff members and volunteers hosted 2-mile and 4-mile hikes on the park’s Old Glendale Road Trail and Hagarraty Trail.

The event is part of a nationwide effort organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote a healthy start in the new year that is family-friendly and connects hikers with the outdoors, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Along with Prince Gallitzin, 33 other state parks in Pennsylvania held First Day Hikes including Black Moshannon, Blue Knob, Canoe Creek and more.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says hiking in state parks offer a healthy way to begin the new year in an outdoor setting.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we hope will continue throughout the year,” Dunn said. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons. Now is the perfect time to begin building meaningful bonds with our public lands.”

To find a state park in Pennsylvania, visit the DCNR website.