HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the Pennsylvania State Police will be helping parents and guardians across the state by offering free child passenger seat checks.

The events will take place from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26 and will be conducted by certified child passenger safety technicians.

Caregivers will be able to have their car seats checked for suitability, learn how to properly install a seat and harness a child in the seat. The technicians will also check seats for possible recalls.

Here are the following locations, dates and times across Central PA for the child safety seat checks:

Blair: Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Legion Park Social Hall. 1501 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg.

Nov. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Legion Park Social Hall. 1501 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg. Cambria: Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dauntless Fire Department. 209 West Sample St., Ebensburg.

Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dauntless Fire Department. 209 West Sample St., Ebensburg. Centre: Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Philipsburg YMCA. 113 N. 14th St., Philipsburg.

Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Philipsburg YMCA. 113 N. 14th St., Philipsburg. Clearfield: Nov. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clearfield Fire Department. 108 East Cherry St., Clearfield.

Nov. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clearfield Fire Department. 108 East Cherry St., Clearfield. Elk: Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the PennDOT County Office. 32 St. Leo Ave., Ridgway.

Nov. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the PennDOT County Office. 32 St. Leo Ave., Ridgway. Huntingdon: Nov. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart. 6716 Towne Center Blvd., Huntingdon.

Nov. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart. 6716 Towne Center Blvd., Huntingdon. Jefferson: Nov. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reynoldsville EMS Building. 207 East Main St., Reynoldsville.

Jefferson: Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Borough Building. 301 East Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.

Nov. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Reynoldsville EMS Building. 207 East Main St., Reynoldsville. Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Borough Building. 301 East Mahoning St., Punxsutawney. Somerset: Nov. 22 at the Sipesville Volunteer Fire Department. 968 School House Rd., Somerset.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Additional information and a full list of locations can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.