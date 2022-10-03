(WTAJ) — Time to stock up for the holiday parties as Fine Wine and Good Spirits is selling more than 3,300 types of liquor for half off.

That’s right, half off on various items from mixers and vodka to pints and handles. The company announced its clearance event Monday and is looking to clear out numerous brands, flavors, and bottles for half price.

Fine Wine and Good Spirits online will show the availability of these clearance items in stores and/or online and you can search by types, brands, and even bottle sizes.

The site touts free delivery on purchases of $99 or more and usually only takes a few short days to get to you.

Fine Wine and Good Spirits have just recently started at-home delivery in response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Online sales have remained open to the Pennsylvania public ever since.

Click here for more from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The site alerts that you will need to show ID to the UPS driver and they will not leave it on a porch, stoop, or steps.