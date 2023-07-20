ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A drug and alcohol facility in Altoona is under new management.

PA Treatment and Healing, or PATH, hosted an open house today for its fourth location. This is the first location in central Pennsylvania. Director Mary Kaypowell says their facility offers treatment for opioid addiction, resources for people with family members addicted to drugs, and more.

“What we do here is so integral to keeping our community clean and sober and rehabilitating those that have been caught in the grip of addiction and helping them to regain their lives,” Kay Powell said.

Kay Powell says they offer free Narcan for people with appointments and walk-ins.

You can learn more about their services and how they help on the PA Treatment & Healing website.