BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pigeon Hill Studio was deemed an almost total loss after a fire on Monday, Feb. 27, but not the community is coming together to show their support and raise money for the studio.

Downtown Bedford, Inc. and Olde Bedford Brewing Company have partnered to hold an event called “Paints & Pints for Pigeon Hill Studio”. The event will feature a paint night and beverages and is set for Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m.

For a $5 donation, you can join Morgan Young & Linda Calloway as they guide you through a 6×6 shamrock painting. You can also purchase a green pint from the brewing company. For each pint purchased, a dollar will go to Mari-Pat, the owner of Pigeon Hill Studio.

The event is family-friendly and all are welcome to stop by and paint for the cause.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and they will also be collecting monetary donations throughout the evening.

If you are unable to attend but would like to donate, you may send a check to:

DBI

PO Box 286

Bedford, PA 15522

Include “For Pigeon Hill” on the memo line.

The event will take place at the Olde Bedford Brewing Company, which is located at 109 Railroad Street. You can find more information on the “Paints & Pints for Pigeon Studio” Facebook event page.