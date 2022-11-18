CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Penn State University announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that the Palmer Museum of Art at the main campus will be moving to a new location.

The move will begin in early 2023. They’ll be moving from its existing building into a new facility, which is currently under construction at the Arboretum.

In January, the museum’s second floor will be closed and major installation of the first-floor galleries before the final closure of the current building.

The new museum is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024.

Erin Coe, director of the Palmer Museum of Art, shared the colleges excitement about the upcoming project.

“We are at a transformative point in the history of the Palmer Museum of Art, as we look toward a bright future in our new state-of-the-art building and hope everyone will take advantage of this final opportunity to visit us in our signature Charles Moore-designed building on Curtin Road,” Coe said.

Construction of the new building for the Palmer Museum of Art began in August 2021 and has surpassed 50% completion.

The new 71,000-square-foot museum, projected to open to the public in spring 2024, will boost accessibility to the University’s art collections for students, faculty, staff and the public alike.

In keeping with Penn State’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the new museum will be a high-performance building with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.

You can read the full press release here.