UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State is set to open a new, 73,000-square-foot facility in spring 2024.

The new building was announced on Wednesday and will include 20 galleries, new educational and event spaces, a museum store and café, a sculpture path and outdoor terraces. The new space will nearly double the footprint of the museum, allowing the museum to display more of it’s collection.

“The new Palmer Museum of Art will substantially boost accessibility of the University’s art collections for students, faculty, staff, our regional communities and beyond,” Erin M. Coe, director of the Palmer Museum of Art, said. “The innovative design brings art, architecture and nature in dialogue with the diversity of works in the collection that spans centuries and global cultures, offering each visitor an exceptional, enriching experience.”

The Palmer Museum of Art is regarded as the most significant academic art museum in the state of Pennsylvania boasting a growing collection of over 11,000 works of art.

The 20 galleries in the new museum will consist of works from the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa of various mediums and styles such as postwar modern and contemporary. 15 of the galleries will hold the museum’s permanent collection, while five will be reserved for special exhibitions.

Palmer Museum of Art is located in The Arboretum at Penn State and and will open with the debut of Dal Chihuly’s “Lupine Blue Persian Wall,” an installation inspired by the Arboretum. The Museum will also reveal new acquisitions by artists such as Fernando “Coco” Bedoya, Joseph Delaney, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Rodrigo Lara, David MacDonald, Malcolm Mobutu Smith, Toshiko Takaezu, Akio Takamori, Kukuli Velarde, Patti Warashina, Purvis Young, Malcah Zeldis and Arnold Zimmerman.

The new building was designed by Allied Works and landscape architect Reed Hilderbrand. The state-of-the-art building will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified.

Fundraising efforts for this project continue as only $25 million of the needed $85 million has been raised. These monies are being utilized for new acquisitions, exhibitions, education programs and operations.

The museum will open to the public on June 1, 2024. Admission to the museum will remain free.