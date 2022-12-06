CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Popular 90s and 2000s rock bands will soon be making an appearance in Johnstown on their 2023 Rockzilla Tour.

The Rockzilla “Second Leg” Tour will feature Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse as the co-headliners in addition to performances from Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate.

The bands will perform at the 1st Summit Arena on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available now on Ticketmaster, and public sales begin Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. Johnstown is the only city in Pennsylvania and one of 21 cities across the U.S. where the bands will tour.

As a result of this announcement, the Johnstown Tomahawks said their home game scheduled for Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. instead. Any tickets, including season tickets, already purchased will remain usable for the new date.

More information about the tour can be found at rockzillatour.com.