JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Park Home celebrated the grand opening of its Johnstown store on Saturday.

With the grand opening, they will be offering twenty-five percent savings off furniture and select mattresses at both the new location and their current Duncansville store. Store Manager, Tony Belskey, said he’s happy to see their hard work finally come to fruition.

“We’ve been working on the place probably about eight, ten weeks now getting it all prepared and ready,” Belskey said. “We have everything, we have the furniture. We have appliances. We have a beautiful bedding department. Just a great place to come shop for your family needs.”

The new store is located along 600 Galleria Drive in Richland Township.

Customers can also sign up for chances to win gift certificates throughout the coming week at both locations. Belskey also said they appreciate the local community’s support in making this expansion happen.