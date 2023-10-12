CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Park rangers at the Elk State Forest are investigating an incident of vandalism that occurred at a fire tower in Cameron County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said an unknown individual or individuals entered through secured fencing and climbed to the top of the Brooks Run Fire Tower. Multiple windows and a gate were broken at the site.

Image provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Image provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Elk State Forest office at (814) 486-3353.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Brooks Run Fire Tower was built in 1921 and stands 80 feet tall, according to the DCNR.