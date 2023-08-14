CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Several public parking areas in Benner Township will be temporarily closed this week for maintenance.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced that on Tuesday, August 15 parking areas that are used to access Fisherman’s Paradise along Spring Creek will be closed. This includes the main parking area at the PFBC’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety, and the first gravel parking lot along Spring Creek Road near Paradise Road.

These closures will be in effect for several tree removal operations.

During this maintenance period, anglers and other visitors will be unable to enter through the gate at the Stackhouse facility, and signs will be posted indicating any other parking restrictions throughout the day.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Visitors should plan to use alternate parking areas, including the parking lot located before the gate.