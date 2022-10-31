CLEARFILED COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A visit from state parole agents led to drugs, guns, and a jail cell for one Clearfield County woman, police said.

According to Lawrence Township police, on Thursday, Oct. 27, agents went to the home of Gabrielle Reffett, 23, along Clark Street, for a visit and she failed a drug test. Afterwards, Reffett’s home was then searched for any drugs or paraphernalia.

Gabrielle Reffett, 23, mug, via Clearfield County Prison

In Reffett’s purse, she had $3,186 in cash along with a small battery-like case that contained meth, along with other numerous items of paraphernalia, the criminal complaint reads. While looking through an office room, police found six full pill bottles.

Reffett’s room was searched and turned up a brown Taurus 9mm pistol along with a black FNX-45 pistol in a safe. Police said that there was also 250.9 grams (just a little more than 15 ounces) of marijuana in the safe.

In Reffett’s phone, police saw messages that were about selling drugs and also others that were about the guns.

Due to Reffett being enlisted in the PA State Parole program, she is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Reffett was asked before being taken to county jail if she had anything inside her bra to which she told officers no, according to the complaint. While she was being searched at the jail, police found a small zipper case that had multiple baggies of meth along with other paraphernalia.

Reffett faces numerous felony drug charges and possession of a firearm being prohibited.

Reffett is currently lodged in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.