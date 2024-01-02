Ricketts was wanted by State Parole and had an active arrest warrant at the time

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A parolee is back behind bars after police said he jumped into the Susquehanna River to avoid being arrested on state parole warrants.

Ernest Ricketts, 33 (Pa. Dept. of Corrections)

Ernest Ricketts Jr., 33, of Curwensville, was placed back into state prison (SCI Smithfield) after Clearfield Regional police said they found him walking along South Third Street in Clearfield on Dec. 20.

According to the police report, Ricketts was wanted on an active warrant through state parole. When approached, they said Ricketts took off on foot while ditching a backpack he was wearing.

Police said they chased after Ricketts and he jumped into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and swam to the other side in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Ricketts was eventually taken into custody in a wooded area near Riverview Road in Lawrence Township. A search warrant revealed the backpack he tried to lose had multiple illegal drugs and paraphernalia inside.

Ricketts was charged with evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and related drug charges. Bail was set at $50,00 unsecured, according to court documents.

Updated records with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections show that as of Jan. 2 at 4 a.m., Ricketts was in SCI Smithfield