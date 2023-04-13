ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A storm sewer project will close part of 13th Avenue in Altoona on Monday.

A new storm sewer system and ADA-accessible curb ramps will be installed on 13th Avenue between 12th and 13th Street which will close 13th Avenue.

While construction is going on, City Hall and all businesses within the block will be accessible to the public. There will be signage that will direct customers to their respective locations.

The storm sewer construction will take place in two phases in order to create the least amount of impact on the public and the nearby businesses and residents.

The project is expected to take about a month and a 1/2 to two months and is being completed by Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc. sub-contractor, Dixon Electric.