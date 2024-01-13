STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A portion of Calder Way will be closed to traffic and parking starting Monday as work continues on the Calder Way Project.

The Borough of State College announced that due to the mobilization of equipment, Calder Way will be closed between McAllister Street and McAllister Alley beginning Jan. 15 for a period of about six weeks.

Delivery drivers servicing the businesses in this area will not be subject to metered space or 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. enforcement while making deliveries, according to a press release. However, the Borough is reminding delivery drivers to be mindful not to block fire hydrants, crosswalks and intersections, and to ensure that emergency vehicles have sufficient clearance to pass if parking in an alley.

Borough Parking Department staff will be monitoring marked loading zones in this area to ensure delivery drivers have access to them, as usage of these zones is encouraged.

Pedestrian access to businesses is not anticipated to be affected and flaggers will be present to assist both pedestrians and drivers with changes in traffic patterns as a result of this construction.