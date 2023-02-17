CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Friday morning multi-vehicle crash has a section of I-80 eastbound in the Snow Shoe area closed while crews work to clear the scene.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 17. All lanes on I-80 east between Exit 133: PA 53-Kylertown/Philipsburg and Exit 147: PA 144-Snow Shoe are closed as of 7:30 a.m.

There are reports of injuries, though the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Details remain limited. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to update the story once more information becomes available.