CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon along Route 64 in Centre County.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said a driver headed north was killed when their vehicle crossed the yellow center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. PSP said the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. between Hublersburg Road and Snyndertown Road.

State police did not mention if anybody else was injured. The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Centre County 911 said Route 64, also known as Nittany Valley Drive, was closed for an extended period of time in both directions because of the accident.