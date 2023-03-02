CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — County Commissioners addressed a bipartisan effort to prevent a school from permanently closing during the middle of the school year.

Commissioners said Thursday they got together to keep the Coalport Nursery School open for the rest of the school year after the state almost closed it down earlier this winter.

“This is a part of the culture here,” Commissioner Mary Tatum said. “Many of the children, and even people that I graduated with, they attended the Coalport Nursery School. So this is engrained in our culture and in our history. So to see it get closed down so quickly would’ve been very unfortunate.”

Tatum said the ultimate plan is to keep the school open for good, but step one is keeping it open for the rest of this year.