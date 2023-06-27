BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews were called to a partial building collapse Monday and are now trying to determine if the whole building needs to come down.

A part of the roof on the building at 408 Main Street in Bellwood collapsed Monday evening, June 26. Fortunately, the building was vacant, according to the Excelsior Fire Department.

While the utilities were shut off to the building, crews are still waiting on structural engineers and PennDOT to determine if the whole building needs to be torn down.

“We had to wait for utilities to be shut off. We have to wait for the engineers to make a decision. We have to wait on PennDOT because this is a state road… Lots of wheels in motion,” said John Finamore with Excelsior Fire Department.

The building used to be a theater dating back to the 1930s.

Excelsior also worked with emergency management to put the people living next door in a hotel for the night just in case the building suffered a bigger collapse.