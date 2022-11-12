CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte.

In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water.

All traffic traveling to Bellefonte from State College will be directed onto Stoney Batter, the South Bound Lane of Water Street will be reduced to one lane, as traffic is moved to the opposing lane towards State College.

Large commercial traffic is encouraged to preplan their route appropriately to avoid the downtown area except for local deliveries.

Police are advising drivers to be cautious while traveling due to the high potential congestion in the area.

There is no timetable set for how long the repairs will take.