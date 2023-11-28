HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A patient at Penn Highlands Huntingdon was arrested after allegedly attacking staff and threatening to kill an ER nurse in front of their kids.

State police reported they were called to the behavioral health unit on Monday, Nov. 27, at around 5:18 p.m. about 39-year-old Jonathan Gordon, of Northumberland, attacking staff members.

According to the criminal complaint, a behavioral health doctor told troopers this whole incident –which you can read below — was not a behavioral health issue and he believes Gordon knows what he is doing and intends to hurt or kill the staff.

A staff member told police he was assaulted by Gordon roughly two hours prior when attempting to give him medicine. According to the complaint, Gordon was allegedly pacing up and down the hallways, refusing to take his meds. When security got involved, they said Gordon began punching and kicking.

Gordon allegedly pulled chunks of hair from staff a member’s beard and tried multiple times to gouge out staff members’ eyeballs with his thumbs, the complaint reads.

One ER nurse told police that Gordon seemed especially focused on him and said at one point he’d “track him down and shoot him in front of his kids,” the complaint shows.

Gordon was arraigned Monday night on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and other lesser charges. He was placed in Huntingdon County Prison in lieu of $200,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.