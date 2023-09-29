UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pat’s Steaks announced they’re coming to Penn State University, but things have changed and the anticipated new location won’t be happening any time soon.

Pat’s Steaks at Penn State was set to be the company’s first-ever second location. Previously, the company said they were shooting for a December opening.

A Pat’s Steaks representative told WTAJ that it’s “not going to happen soon,” but they are hoping to one day.

Pat’s owner, Frank Olivieri told Phillymag he’s “simply reconsidered.”

Olivieri went on to explain in the interview that no deals or contracts were in place yet and he’s decided to just focus on the original Pat’s location in Philadelphia.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The deal would have brought in partner Rob Wasserman from other State College joints like Snap Custom Pizza and Bid Dean’s Hot Chicken. He also owns Rouge and founded Philly’s Burger Brawl.