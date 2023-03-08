CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A township in Centre County has found it’s next manager and it didn’t have to search too far for one.

Amy Farkas will be the next Patton Township Manager and will be appointed as one at the board’s Wednesday meeting, according to a news release. She comes with experience, being the Harris Township Manager since 2005.

Farkas will be taking over in May for Doug Erickson whose 25-year career with the township will come to an end. She begins her position on May 8.

Besides serving on the board of Harris Township, Farkas serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Municipal League. She also has a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State Harrisburg and used to be president of the Association for Pennsylvania Municipal Management, the release reads.

In her new role, Farkas will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Township with a budget of over $12,00,000, and a staff of about 50 people in numerous departments such as police, public works, administration and finance, engineering, planning and zoning.