CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Patton Township’s Manager Doug Erickson is announcing his retirement after 25 years of serving the municipality.

“It’s been an honor,” Erickson said.

Erickson started as director of public works for Patton Township and became manager in 2006. He said he’s proud of the area’s progress on new developments and expansions, and the strong relationship built with community members.

“It’s been an interesting job,” Erickson said. “Every day is a little bit different.”

Erickson will retire in May 2023.

He said the township is working with a human resources firm to recruit a new manager with the goal of extending an offer in February 2023.