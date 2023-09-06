BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who’s been on an inspirational mission to remember the flight crews who died in the September 11, 2001, attacks is on his way to the Flight 93 Memorial.

Paul Veneto, whose nickname is Paulie, has been pushing an airline beverage cart along the flight path of Flight 93, from Newark, New Jersey to Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He calls the mission ‘Paulie’s Push.’

Veneto made his way to Bedford County Wednesday on Route 30 and he has about 35 miles left in his journey. His entire trek is 300 miles.

Each year, the retired United Airlines Flight Attendant pushes a real beverage cart along the route of one of the four flights that were hijacked by terrorists on 9/11.

The push is a way for him to honor his friends and the thousands of others who were lost during those attacks. When asked what it’s like to be on the final stretch, Veneto said its getting emotional.

“That’s the first time I’ve been asked that and I get emotional hearing it because I know I got one more mountain to go. But yeah, it’s getting emotional now, of course,” Veneto said. “The stories change as we get closer. Yeah, it’s pretty emotional, of course, it is.”

Veneto said it’s been an amazing experience he’ll never forget and added so many people come out to see and support him.

“We were floored at the amount of people coming out and the police and the fire and everybody offered us places to stay and food to eat. Families come out with their kids. It’s been absolutely amazing,” Veneto said.

He plans to stay along Route 30 for the rest of his journey. If all goes as planned, he’ll arrive at the memorial at noon on September 11.

Anyone who wants to track him on the rest of his journey can do so through a real-time tracker on pauliespush.com.