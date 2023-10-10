CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Paving work on a section of Route 879 in Clearfield County began on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The work is between Bloomington Avenue in Curwensville Borough and Greenville Pike in Pike Township. This paving is part of a larger project that will improve ride quality and extend the life of over 37 miles of roadway in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties.

Flaggers will provide traffic control while paving operations are ongoing. PennDOT is urging drivers to build extra time into their travel schedules, exercise caution and obey posted speed limits in all work zones. Those familiar with the area may wish to consider alternate routes.

PennDOT anticipates paving in this area to take about two weeks.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the contractor on this $4.2 million project. All work is weather-dependent.