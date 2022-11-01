CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete.

The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees until 2019.

With a three-month pause and the COVID pandemic, the $17.3 million facility was finally approved in July 2021 and construction began in August.

The building was officially opened on November 1st. Now faculty, students, and staff can finally celebrate the new building.

“It’s been an inspiring day today because we have all the people who really have been working hard and very diligently behind the scenes and they get recognized and I’m just so inspired by all those moments,” Dr. Jungwoo Ryoo, Chancellor & Chief Academic Officer of Penn State DuBois said.

“Our students are so excited this has been just a day we’ve been waiting for for a long time, a lot of years and to have them see all the generosity and the people that have been here to celebrate the success of this is just a really great day,” Rebecca Pennington, Director of Student Affairs said.

The new facility has a brand-new wellness center as well as many upgrades that will help recruit, and retain students at Penn State DuBois. The new facility will also have designated spaces for classes as well as more room for different sporting events.