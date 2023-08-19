JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed late Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Johnstown.

Cambria County Jeff Lees said Joan Schellhammer, 53 of Conemaugh, was hit shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 in Johnstown.

Johnstown Police were dispatched at 11:24 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Maple Avenue. Schellhammer was walking to Rocky’s Taven and was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, according to Lees.

She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and was pronounced dead from a head injury at 1:01 a.m. Saturday.

The accidental death is being investigated by the Johnstown Police, the Cambria County Coroner’s office and the PA State Police reconstruction team.

Johnstown Police, Johnstown Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS and DART all responded to the accident.