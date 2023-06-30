BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in Bedford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Melda Smith, 80, of Schellsburg died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle along Helixville Road.

According to state police, Smith was retrieving her mail from her mailbox on the westbound side of Helixville Road and was attempting to walk back to her home when she fail to yield to an oncoming vehicle, a Plymouth Voyager.

State Police said Smith walked in front of the Voyager and was thrown into the grass on the westbound side of the road.

Smith was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown where she was pronounced dead from her injuries from the crash.