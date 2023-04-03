CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the weekend, Clearfield County and other areas across our central region were hit with a storm that brought plenty of rain and wind. The storm also brought several power outages to the area and some remained without power into Monday afternoon.

Losing power can cause more problems than just being in the dark. Food in refrigerators can spoil and you may not be able to heat your home. Around the region, thousands of people were without power, and in some areas, it may not be restored until Tuesday, April 4.

Penelec Spokesperson Todd Meyers said the company is working around the clock to get service back to those who need it.

“I understand people’s frustration believe me nobody wants to go without electricity but we need to restore power as quickly as safety allows,” Meyers said.

According to Meyers, over 9,000 customers were initially impacted by the outages and around 1,300 people were still without power in Clearfield County on Monday morning. Meyers added the company had 131,000 customers total without power in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey. More than 430 Penelec and contracted line workers are restoring power across its service area.

The bulk of power outages in Clearfield County were caused by trees bringing down lines, which can also break poles. When power lines are in rural and remote areas, getting them cleaned up and fixed is time-consuming.

“And priorities is that nobody gets in contact with a live wire. So we’re trying to get to all those different locations and we’re trying to make sure that anything that’s on the ground is de-energized and if it’s not there making de-energized and moving on to the next hazard,” Meyers said.

Officials in Clearfield County are also seeing the issues the outages created and are expressing the importance of infrastructure investments.

“I think this really drives home how important infrastructure is and investments in infrastructure. I mean we’ve been hearing warnings from experts for years about the fragility of our electric grid and that kind of shows it,” Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said. “Now you just don’t have the resources when it’s this widespread to deal with it in a timely fashion that we would prefer but if we continue to put more investment into the infrastructure hopefully it will be more resilient.”

In Clearfield County, there are still shelters available for those who need them. Madera and Glendale Fire Departments can be used by calling ahead.