(WTAJ) — Penelec and its three sister utility companies in Pennsylvania are announcing a price increase effective Thursday, June 1, for customers who use the company’s base electric supplier.

For the typical residential customer using 750 kWh per month, bills will increase about 0.76% from $139.90 to $140.96, according to FirstEnergy spokesperson Todd Meyers.

This increase comes strictly from an increase for the generation of electricity, not distribution, and Meyers said FirstEnergy’s supply expenses, or the price to compare, are slightly increasing.

“Penelec generates no electricity,” Meyers said. “We deliver electricity to customers through our transmission and distribution wires. For customers who elect not to shop (for an alternative supplier), Penelec purchases the electricity on their behalf through an auction process regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.”

In Pennsylvania, however, customers have the option to choose their own supplier.

“It is important to remember that our customers are not captive to the price to compare,” Meyers said. “We encourage our customers to shop for generation. They may be able to find an offer that can save them money.”

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has a website that allows you to learn more about shopping and to see the offers suppliers have in each community. You can enter your zip code and see what options work best for you.

“It really explains how to shop and what to look for,” Meyers said. “A lot of customers get phone calls from these different suppliers saying they can beat Penelec’s rate. When they say that, they mean the price to compare. That’s fine with us, we don’t make any money from the generation portion of the bill. We make our money through the delivery charge.”

Meyers said the different suppliers give customers options for renewable energy, variable price structures and different term lengths.

“Just be certain to understand the terms and conditions of all offers. Read the fine print,” Meyers said. “Some of these offers, if you decide at a time before the contract expires, some have fees to break the contract just like a cell phone provider.”

On Thursday, Attorney General’s Office also reminded Pennsylvanians to be wary of door-to-door sales of energy.

“The Office of Consumer Advocate wants consumers to be prepared for increased energy costs and know their rights,” Pennsylvania Consumer Advocate Patrick Cicero said. “Door-to-door salespeople should have clear identification. You are not required to let them into your home and you may ask them to leave at any time. Should you sign a contract with a salesperson at your door, you may rescind that contract within three business days.”