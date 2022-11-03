CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penfield man faces numerous child phonography charges after an investigation revealed that he had about 20 photos on his phone, according to police.

Travis Kramer, 32, told police that he has downloaded the photos and even uploaded two in hopes that people would look at them, state police in Clearfield said in the charges filed.

Travis Kramer, mug via Clearfield County Prison

The investigation into Kramer began last year when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police to messages between him and a 16-year-old. In Aug. 2021, the girl was interviewed by police and reported that after she met Kramer in the summer of 2020, he started to text her sexual messages, according to police.

She stated she told Kramer how old she was and that the messaging first started friendly, but it soon got sexual, and the last photo he sent her was one of his privates through the social media messaging app Kik, according to a criminal complaint.

A search warrant was served on Kramer’s home and police took two cell phones, with one that had child porn on it.

When Kramer was interviewed in February, he admitted to having other pictures of child pornography on his phone, and uploading two of them. Police said that they also went through a thumb drive of his and found at least 10 pictures of pornography on it.

Kramer is currently facing a slew of felony charges of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, and also corruption of minors.

Kramer is currently lodged in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.